Alison Hammond asks Jonathan Bailey for a Bridgerton sex scene demonstration

Alison Hammond has left This Morning viewers in hysterics after requesting a sex-scene demonstration with Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey.

Asking about how the actors approach nude scenes, Jonathan confirmed that they use a netball to seperate themselves, the host quickly reacted, saying: “Have we got a netball anyone? Can we get a demonstration?

As Bailey described the three-barrier-rule used for the show's raunchy scenes while showing off with a prop, the host exclaimed “Oh, I thought he was coming over to show me!”

