Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates $100m to charities chosen by Dolly Parton

Jeff Bezos has donated $100m (£85m) to charities of Dolly Parton's choosing as he announces plans to give away most of his $124bn (£107bn) fortune during his lifetime.

The Amazon founder and CEO told CNN that he would donate his money to fighting climate change and "supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions."

On 13 November, Mr Bezos gave Ms Parton the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, with prize money for charitable causes of her choosing, in recognition of her efforts to "pursue solutions with courage and civility."

