Mizzy calls out the BBC live on-air for platforming Andrew Tate

TikToker Mizzy called out the BBC live on Newsnight for giving a platform to Andrew Tate in a sit-down interview.

The broadcaster published an interview in which journalist Lucy Williamson challenged the former Big Brother contestant on his views on women.

Mizzy, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, is accused of posting a video on social media without the consent of the people featured and has been released on bail.

As the Newsnight panel discussed children knowing who Andrew Tate is, O’Garro said: “You give him the platform. You’re giving me the platform right now... Everything I’m doing is bad apparently... I’m on BBC News.”