A black bear discovered a lost GoPro in the Wyoming wilderness, switched it on and began filming itself, an astonishing video has shown.

Dylan Schilt, from Laramie, was hunting with a bow and arrow in the mountains earlier this month when he found the action camera, which had fallen off a snowmobile and into thick sand months earlier.

After charging the camera, the hunter discovered the footage.

The bear is seen providing a close-up of his gnashers after turning the camera on using his mouth.

After sharing its glaring gums, the animal attempts to tear the camera apart with its sharp claws.