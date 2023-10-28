Watch: Bear hurls security guard across Aspen kitchen before launching attack

A bear hurled a security guard across the kitchen floor of a luxury hotel and resort in Colorado.

CCTV footage shows the bear roaming around the kitchen before launching an attack on the unsuspecting security guard.

The hotel guard suffered from back injuries after the ordeal and has been released from hospital.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers confirmed the bear responsible for the attack in Aspen was captured on Wednesday, 25 October.

Local authorities euthanised the bear after the incident.