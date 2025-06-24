Escaped bear caught on CCTV after eating a week’s worth of honey

A bear was caught on CCTV taking supplies from a food storage area after it escaped from a wildlife zoo in Devon.

Footage captures Lucy, a European bear who broke free from her enclosure along with her accomplice Mish, raiding the bin for supplies on Monday (23 June).

The two bears ate a “week’s worth of honey” during their hour-long escape, after which they were safely returned to their enclosure by staff at Wildwood Devon, near Ottery St Mary.

The park said that “the bears were continuously monitored both on the ground and via CCTV until they calmly returned to their enclosure and fell asleep,” but said it evacuated members of the public from the zoo as a precaution.