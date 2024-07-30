‘I’m a meteorologist - this is why you should avoid summer evening flights’

A meteorologist has advised travellers against booking evening flights in summer.

Chris Bianchi, a 9NEWS presenter, shared a TikTok video recalling how he had broken "one rule you should never break" when flying in the US during the warmer months.

Lamenting that he should have known better as a meteorologist, Bianchi explained how higher chances of inclement summer weather could impact journeys.

He added: ”If you get a thunderstorm in the wrong place and it impacts your flight, you could be completely screwed.”