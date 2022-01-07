Peter McIndoe, creator of the ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ mock conspiracy theory, threw up on Thursday during a live news broadcast where he was being asked about his movement.

His prank conspiracy theory, conceived to stress the absurdity of ‘real’ conspiracy theories, argues that the US government deliberately killed billions of birds and replaced them with hi-tech surveillance drones.

The two anchors interviewing McIndoe seemed to be unaware of the stunt, being visibly concerned and asking about his conditions. However, fans of the movement seem to believe this would be just another way for McIndoe to make fun of the media, accused of being the main vector of spread for conspiracy theories.

