Hilarious moment young boy learning to read leaves his mother baffled

A young boy learning to read left his mother in despair as he hilariously failed to sound out his sheet of words.

This video shows the child trying to read out syllables of a word while his mum supervised - but somehow pulled the words "tiger" and "kangaroo" from thin air.

"Y'all I quit for the day," his mum wrote on her TikTok post sharing the hilarious clip.

In the video's caption, she said: "This is why I can't be a kindergarten teacher because I obviously did something wrong."

