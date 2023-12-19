Elephant ‘purrs’ with happiness as he enjoys afternoon snack

An elephant was filmed "purring" with happiness as he enjoyed an afternoon snack at Oakland Zoo in California.

"Here's Osh making some sounds of satisfaction while enjoying his afternoon beet pulp snack," the zoo said in an update posted on X/Twitter on Sunday, 17 December.

Born in 1994, Osh is over 10 foot 8 tall and weighs 13,500lbs and "still growing", according to the Conservation Society of California.

The zoo estimates that he will eventually be about twice the size of the females.

"In elephant society, males leave their family groups in their teens, so you will often see Osh spending time on his own," they said.