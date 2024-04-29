Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Couple accidentally ship cat hundreds of miles in Amazon box

Holly Patrick | Monday 29 April 2024 09:29 BST

Owners accidentally ship cat hundreds of miles in Amazon box

A cat survived almost a week without food or water after its owners accidentally shipped it in an Amazon return box.

Galena was found by an employee at the company's California warehouse after going missing from her Utah home.

The feline had made herself comfortable in a box Matt and Carrie Stevens Clark used to ship a box of shoes back to Amazon.

She was found by an Amazon worker who looked after her until the family could be reunited.

Carrie told NBC affiliate KSL News they had no idea Galena was in the box.

“Matt took her to the package drop-off without knowing that our dear cat was inside,” Carrie said.

