Royal family member puts himself forward for next Celebrity Traitors

A member of the royal family has put himself forward to take part in the next Celebrity Traitors series.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's finale of the BBC reality show, Mike Tindall revealed that he'd be up for taking part in the ultimate game of deceit.

The former rugby union player, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall, told This Morning he would "definitely enjoy it."

His fellow podcast host James Haskell admitted he wouldn't fare well, saying he was "great at lying, but not on TV about that sort of stuff."