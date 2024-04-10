Independent TV
British TV chef who ‘ghosted wife and children’ tracked down by social media
A British TV chef who allegedly "ghosted" his wife and children in the US was identified on social media.
Ashley McGuire wrote a Facebook post in an "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" group asking for help locating her spouse, Charles Withers, whom she said she had not seen in a year.
“When I was pregnant with our youngest baby, he decided being a husband and a dad wasn’t the lifestyle he wanted anymore and he ghosted," McGuire said.
Within 24 hours Withers had reportedly been located in Dallas, Texas.
The Independent has approached Withers for comment.
