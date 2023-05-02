ChatGPT robot dogs can now ‘talk’ thanks to AI

Engineers have integrated ChatGPT into robot dogs used for inspections, enabling them to ‘talk’ and answer questions.

Levatas, a firm that develops machine learning models, equipped ‘Spot’ - a Boston Dynamics robot used in safety inspections - with a text-to-voice module.

Footage shows Spot answering questions about its inspection missions and following instructions to move when asked.

“We can now ask the robots about past and future missions and get an answer in real-time. ChatGPT interprets the question, parses the files, and formulates the answer,” machine learning engineer Santiago Valdarrama said.

