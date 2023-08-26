Watch: £100,000 of Koi carp stolen from luxury hotel during night

A luxury hotel caught a thief on camera stealing £100,000 of koi carp.

An uninvited guest was discovered “prowling” the grounds of the Grosvenor Hotel and Spa in Pulford, Cheshire, helping himself to around 30 of the fish from the hotel’s sensory pond and a further 20 from another.

This clip shows the culprit in action.

The hotel said: “As delighted as we are to be playing our part in the local eco-system, we (and the fish) can only hope that the assailant’s visits become at least bit less frequent as he’s racking up quite a bill.

“The otter cheek of it.”