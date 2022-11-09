Mars Wrigley is making a contribution to the Christmas advert season with an update on its “Lonely Bounty” parody of festive retail tearjerkers.

The campaign is a sequel to last year’s ad and follows a recent announcement that the chocolate is being removed from Celebrations tubs due to its unpopularity.

In true Christmas ad fashion, the story takes a heart-warming turn when Bounty is taken in by a woman who reminds him that he is still cared for, before he returns to the Celebrations home with the tagline: “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”

