Cliff Richard issues plea to King Charles after revealing prostate cancer diagnosis

Sir Cliff Richard has issued a plea to King Charles III after revealing he has been treated for prostate cancer for the past year.

The singer, 85, said his cancer had “gone at the moment” and backed calls for a national screening test for men.

It comes after the King said his cancer treatment would be reduced in the new year, opening up on how “overwhelming” his journey has been and stressing the importance of attending screenings to help early diagnosis.

Sir Cliff added that he would like to work with His Majesty to raise awareness.

"I’ve been involved with many charities over the years and if the King is happy to front it for us, I’m sure loads of people, I certainly would join him…," he told former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan, who announced his diagnosis with stage four prostate cancer in June, in an interview broadcast on Monday (15 December).