Coldplay’s Chris Martin plays piano and sings to engaged couple in pub

Chris Martin made a surprise appearance in a Somerset pub on Sunday (26 June) and sang a Coldplay classic to an engaged couple.

The musician, 45, turned up at the Stag Inn, close to Bath, on his way back from Glastonbury.

After finding out that a couple of fellow punters were getting married in August, Martin sat down at the piano and played “A Sky Full of Stars”.

The landlord told SWNS that “everyone in the pub was going a bit crazy” when he walked in with girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

