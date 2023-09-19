‘That’s bananas’: Unique ‘banana train’ holds up traffic in Costa Rica

A unique banana crossing in Costa Rica has been captured on camera by a travel blogger.

In the video shared by a TikTok user named Celine, bunches of the fruit are transported across a road on a fast-moving wire, holding up the traffic.

“In Costa Rica you don’t stop for trains to cross, you stop for bananas,” Celine wrote, sharing the footage.

Her video has gone viral, with more than 5.6 million views on TikTok in less than a month.

“Every day this app reminds me that I just have no idea how the world works,” one person wrote, responding to the post.

“That’s bananas,” another joked.