Dogs of all shapes and sizes gathered in Birmingham ahead of Crufts kickoff

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were brought to the annual photocall for the Crufts show kicking off in Birmingham today, 9 March.

After Covid-19 disruption, organisers say the iconic dog show is “back with a vengeance” after a scaled-down event last year.

More than 24,000 dogs are expected to be gathered at the 2023 show that’s getting underway.

Bill Lambert, head of health and welfare at The Kennel Club, says while it is ultimately a dog show, they’re also about “educating the public.”

“We’re really supporting happy, healthy dogs with good owners,” he explained.

