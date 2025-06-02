Cruz Beckham shows off new music as fans compare him to John Mayer

Cruz Beckham unveiled a new glimpse at his music career in an Instagram post on Monday, 2 June, with fans comparing him to John Mayer.

The 20-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham shared his first foray into music back in December 2024, unveiling a clip of a track that appeared to be titled “For Ya Love”.

“Thought that was [John] Mayer for a second,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Footage filmed with a fish-eye lens shows Cruz playing guitar with bandmates.

It comes after reports emerged last year that he was working with a number of songwriters and producers as he prepared to launch a music career.