Curtis Sittenfeld discusses her love life in new Independent TV series

Hot male celebrities don’t date funny, brilliant women, unless they look like models…or do they?

We’re so excited to kick off our very first season of Love Lives with New York Times bestselling author Curtis Sittenfeld. The Rodham author joins us to discuss her latest novel, Romantic Comedy, which follows a witty but insecure sketch writer named Sally as she develops “a consuming, imbalance-inducing crush” on hot pop star Noah.

We also discuss the phenomenon of “dating up”, the gruelling and intense process behind putting together an episode of Saturday Night Live, and of course, the three loves of Curtis’s life.