The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran says Tom Parker inspired him to do Dancing on Ice

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran has revealed former bandmate Tom Parker has inspired him to take part in Dancing on Ice.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the singer reflected on Parker’s legacy and how he’s been encouraged to “seize the day” and “live life to the fullest”.

“It was just inspiring to watch him, considering all the things he was going through,” Kaneswaran said of his late friend.

“He always had a positive attitude on the future and that’s one of the gifts he’s given me.”

