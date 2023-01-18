Martin Lewis reveals which charities can help people struggling with debt

Martin Lewis has revealed which British charities people struggling with debt can turn to for help.

The MoneySavingExpert founder shared a breakdown of the organisations with his audience on The Martin Lewis Money Show.

"The biggest feedback I get, I say it every time, is: 'I slept last night'," he said.

Among the recommended charities were StepChange and National Debtline.

While he said they have "limited opening hours" and are "very busy," those in need should absolutely give them a call.

