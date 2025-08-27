Dermot Murnaghan has opened up about his stage four prostate cancer diagnosis, calling it a “bolt from the blue”.

Speaking to Sky News’ Anna Jones on Wednesday (27 August), the former presenter said that he “foolishly” forgot to get a test despite “speaking to people about this very issue for years”.

Mr Murnaghan, who shared his diagnosis earlier this year, said he had every intention to go for a screening, but “life intervened”.

“So what happened was at the end of last year I fell very ill on a foreign holiday and kind of rushed back here to get treated by a wonderful health service and was diagnosed, a real bolt from the blue."