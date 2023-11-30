Elon Musk believes OpenAI may have made ‘dangerous’ discovery

Elon Musk has suggested that OpenAI may have discovered “something dangerous,” leading to chaos at the company.

He made the comments after the research organisation recently fired and re-hired its CEO, Sam Altman, under mysterious circumstances.

Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, said that he had attempted to find out what happened behind the scenes, but had failed to do so.

The billionaire had reached out to numerous people working at the company, including Ilya Sutskever, a chief scientist and board member, who is believed to have led the rebellion against Mr Altman, but had not heard anything.

He has previously criticised the company’s shift toward profit-oriented operations and decision to cease open-sourcing its work.