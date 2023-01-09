‘Emotional support’ boa constrictor found in luggage at Florida airport

A woman tried to pass through airport security with her “emotional support” boa constrictor tucked up in her carry-on suitcase.

TSA agents at the Florida airport found the four-foot-long serpent inside the luggage as they X-rayed the bag.

They shared the scan on social media, where the snake can be seen in the top right corner of the picture.

The passenger in question claimed the slithering stowaway was an “emotional support animal.”

