Moment girlfriend stunned by surprise proposal in Paris during ‘girls trip’

A woman who thought she was on a girls trip to Paris with her friends was stunned when her boyfriend appeared to pop the question.

Freya was lured to the French capital under the guise of a festive weekend away by her friend who was actually in secret cahoots with her now-fiancee, Caleb.

This video shows the moment Caleb got down on one knee to propose at the Pont Neuf bridge, where he suddenly appeared.

Her conspiring friend Alli said it was “lovely” as the couple used to live together in Paris.

