A flight attendant has shared five things she says she would never do as a passenger on a plane.

Aislinn Swain posted a TikTok video detailing her no-go behaviours while on board a flight.

She advised against several behaviours including playing sound out loud from electronic devices, sitting down for an entire flight, and complaining to cabin crew about fellow passengers reclining their seats — the latter of which she says flight attendants can do nothing about.

"Just like you paid for your seat, they also paid for their seat," she added.