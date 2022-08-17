Florence Pugh reveals breakup with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has announced that she and Zach Braff have broken up after three years of dating.

The former couple began dating in 2019 and split up earlier this year, the Don’t Worry Darling actor revealed in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Pugh and Braff’s romance gained attention due to their 21-year age gap.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh said.

