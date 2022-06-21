Man completes first ever commute in £68,000 ‘flying car’

A man in Italy has completed the "first-ever" commute in a £68,000 space-age flying car.

Tomasz Patan, co-founder of Swedish firm Jetson, piloted the Jetson ONE vehicle from his home to a company building in nearby Tuscany one month ago.

His aircraft is powered by eight electric motors, has a flight time of 20 minutes and can reach a top speed of 63mph.

The trip has been described as a “momentous occasion for the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) sector.”

