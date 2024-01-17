Independent TV
George Clooney attempts English accent in funny interview clip
George Clooney impressed fans with his English accent during a recent interview.
Speaking to Heart Radio alongside The Boys in the Boat actor Callum Turner, the director tried his hand at a British voice.
“Right, right, right,” Clooney said as he impersonated Turner, revealing that he didn’t realise the star of his film was actually British himself.
“Usually what happens, when a Brit does an American accent, they throw out a lot of their personality,” Clooney added.
“It always feels like an impersonation of an American.”
