A heroic goat and rooster saved their chicken friend as it was attacked by a hawk.

Jaap Beets was standing in his farmhouse in Gelderland, Netherlands when he heard loud screaming from his livestock.

CCTV captures a goshawk dive-bombing towards a brown chicken, sending feathers flying all over the paddock as it grabs ahold of the bird.

Within seconds, a rooster runs over to defend his feathered friend before the farm’s goat charges at the bird of prey like a battering ram.

The tag team defence forced the goshawk to fly away with the chicken walking away from the attack with only minor injuries.