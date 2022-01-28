Cockatoos’ golfing skills prove it can use complex tools in experiment

Cockatoos can play golf, a new study released today (27 Jan) has claimed.

Austrian researchers have shown how the birds use primate-level tool-using abilities in a test inspired by the game.

The study compares the problem-solving cockatoos to our ancestors, who invented their first compound tools by joining two objects firmly together to give rise to a new object, such as pointed spears or axes.

In this case, the birds used a beak-held stick to guide a ball to a collapsible platform to release a treat.

