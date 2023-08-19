To commemorate the launch of their first ‘foldable’ phone, Google have released an immersive crime e-book that takes London commuters on an interactive journey.

It’s thought 82 per cent of readers love crime novels, and this is one of the first of its kind.

Pixel Fold has partnered with best-selling author, Ajay Chowdhury for the eBook, The Invitation, which has users solving clues, breaking codes, and even features eerie email pop-ups.

“The commute has become a precious space post-pandemic - with many using their time to consume their favourite multi-media content”, says Andrea Zvinakis, android product manager.

“With the huge immersive display when opened, the Pixel Fold makes watching and reading even more pleasurable.”