Phil the groundhog reveals prediction for how long winter will last

Phil the groundhog has predicted that we will endure six more weeks of winter.

On Groundhog Day, 2 February, people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, as Phil’s “inner circle” - who are responsible for planning Groundhog events and caring for him - summoned the animal from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.

Folklore dictates that if he does not see a shadow on his stage, spring will come early.

Unfortunately, a shadow he did see - and thus predicted “six more weeks of winter”.

