GTA 6 ‘on schedule’, insiders insist after reports of delays to 2026

Grand Theft Auto 6 is on schedule, insiders have insisted after reports suggested that the game's 2025 release could be delayed.

Kotaku reports sources with knowledge of the Rockstar Games release said it is behind schedule and could come out in 2026 due to delays in development.

However Tom Henderson, owner of Insider Gaming, wrote on X/Twitter: "Spring 2025 is targeted and is suggested via Take Two's earnings increase in FY25.

"Holiday 2025 is likely though based on past releases and Take Two's tendency to delay."

Kotaku released an updated report saying: "Kotaku has now heard from more sources that while early 2025 was at one point possible, it's no longer the target for GTA 6's launch."