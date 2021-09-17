A green-fingered dad is set for a Guinness World Record as he’s grown a staggering 839 tomatoes on a single truss, almost double the previous record of 448.

Douglas Smith, 43, reckons that his haul of 839 cherry tomatoes – weighing 5.25kg – will smash the previous record set by a Shropshire man in 2010 when the tomatoes are assessed by Guinness World Record officials.

Douglas’ local priest and a policeman were there to witness and verify the tomato counting, which was also filmed as evidence for the record attempt.