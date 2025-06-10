Holly Willoughby opens up about personal battle with dyslexia as a child

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her struggles with dyslexia as a child, admitting she was “always” making mistakes in school.

Featuring in a new documentary in which Jamie Oliver explores the challenges faced by dyslexic school pupils, the presenter revealed that she grappled with her spelling the most.

“I always knew that when I'd get my homework back, there would be red pen all over it where there would be 'silly mistakes',” she said during Jamie's Dyslexia Revolution, which aired on Monday (9 June).

Willoughby was diagnosed with dyslexia shortly before her GCSEs. She once revealed on This Morning that when she was younger, she used to feel “shameful” about her learning difficulty though has since come to embrace it.