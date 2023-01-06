Professional organiser reveals simple tips for decluttering homes

A professional organiser has revealed simple tips to declutter your home, including a way to keep sentimental items that are difficult to let go of.

Chelsey Catalano, from Toronto, launched her own business in 2017 where she goes into people’s homes and organises the space.

Now, she provides an online service and gives advice on apps such as TikTok.

Some of Catalano’s top tips include creating a vision for your home, organising items into categories, making an inventory of items, creating a yes, no and maybe pile, and decluttering by category rather than room.

