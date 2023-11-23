Abandoned dogs get second chance at life after being dumped at construction site

A pair of abandoned dogs have a lot to be thankful for this year, getting a second chance at life - and a Thanksgiving dinner - after being dumped at a construction site in Texas.

The animals - who have vision and hearing issues - were taken in by Special Pals Houston.

Both were about to be euthanised when they were saved by the no-kill shelter - and are now up for adoption.

“They just need maybe a partner dog that has better vision to guide them through life,” Becky French, executive director of Special Pals said of the dogs.