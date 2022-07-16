A frantic squirrel has been caught on camera going nuts in an office - evading staff by hiding in plant pots and running from room to room for six hours.

Holly Beccard, an accountant from Boise, Idaho, was walking through her building early in the morning when she noticed the squirrel running around her front lobby.

All the office doors were opened as workers tried to manoeuvre the animal outside but it ran rings around them - hiding in plant pots and darting behind doors.

The squirrel was later spotted outside the building after escaping.

