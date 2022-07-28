Security guard naps as leopard prowls past him in India

A security guard in northern India was allegedly caught napping as a leopard prowled past.

Footage shows a man dozing at a table when the big cat emerges and walks past into the night.

The guard, said to be working at a helipad near a tourist spot, springs into life as soon as the cat is gone.

His bosses contacted local animal experts after the incident to try and ensure the leopard was caught, reports say.

