Towie star Mark Wright tears up as he recalls moment he tried to save a father’s life

Mark Wright was visibly emotional as he shared the story of how he tried to save a father’s life on a recent holiday in Tenerife.

The Towie star was speaking with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on ITV’s This Morning about the importance of learning CPR.

He teared up after he was asked by Willoughby about the moment he tried to help the man who went into cardiac arrest.

Fighting back tears, the 35-year-old said: “I did what I could.”

He said the man’s daughter thanked him for buying her more time with her father.

