This week, we’re joined by actor, writer and comedian Jack Barry to discuss sex and comedy, and which topics shouldn’t be joked about.

Jack opens up about being in a non-monogamous relationship, debunks some of the myths around polyamoury, and argues that, with proper communication, being polyamourous can strengthen a relationship.

We also discuss the darker side of comedy, and how abuse and harassment are rife on the circuit for a lot of female comics.

