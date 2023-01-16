Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:36
Amazon to ‘cut ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after presenter apologises to Harry and Meghan
Amazon has reportedly cut ties with Jeremy Clarkson following a column published in The Sun newspaper in which he said he “hated” Duchess Meghan.
In a lengthy statement on his verified Instagram account, The TV presenter said he emailed Prince Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day to say his language in the column had been “disgraceful” and he was “profoundly sorry”.
Sources have since told Variety that Amazon Prime Video will no longer be working with him beyond the episodes of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned.
