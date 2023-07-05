Renowned competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut consumed 62 hot dogs in ten minutes to claim his 16th victory in the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July eating contest.

The Indiana resident was hoping to beat his own record of 76 franks and buns from the 2021 contest but was still way ahead of his nearest competitor, who managed to down 49.

Women’s defending champion Miki Sudo consumed 39.5 hot dogs in her ninth title.

The eating contest, which began in 1972, is held every year on 4 July at Nathan’s Famous Corporation’s original restaurant in Coney Island.