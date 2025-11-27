Sweet moment baby clings to Kate during visit to children’s mental health charity

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a sweet moment with a little boy as he clung to her fingers when she visited a children’s mental health charity.

Kate met mothers and fathers who are helping to shape a training curriculum for health visitors.

The future Queen’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has launched the programme with Anna Freud, a London-based research and development organisation specialising in children and young people’s mental health.

Kate held eight-month-old son Judah's hand as she chatted to his father, teacher Andy Apraku.

She also tried to make 13-month-old Amelia smile when she caught the little girl glancing over as her mother, Ella Baddeley, watched on.