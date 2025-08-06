Princess of Wales launches YouTube series promoting children’s social development

An animated film on childhood development has been released by The Princess of Wales as part of a scheme to encourage parents to share “everyday moments of connection” with babies and young children.

The short video, which was released on YouTube on Wednesday (6 August) alongside six other explainer pieces, details how families should support a child’s social and emotional development.

Discussing the seven short films, which have been released by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Kate said: “The new animated films showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years.”

The royal met with illustrators back in June to develop the films, which are intended to be used by charities, professionals working in early years education, and families.