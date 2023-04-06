More than 1,000 people expected to protest at King’s coronation, campaigner claims

More than 1,000 people to protest at King Charles III’s coronation next month.

Graham Smith, chief executive of campaign group Republic, outlined plans for a “fairly light-hearted” demonstration calling for the abolition of the monarchy, while protesting outside York Minster where the King was attending a Maundy Thursday service.

A number of people gathered in the city with large signs that read “Not my King” and “Down with the crown” during the monarch’s visit alongside his wife Camilla.

